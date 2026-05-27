Could constitutional sheriffs pose a threat to fair elections?

In California’s Riverside County, Sheriff Chad Bianco is an outspoken President Trump supporter and candidate for governor. In March, Bianco seized around 650,000 election ballots from Riverside County’s registrar of voters. The ballots were already certified in a 2025 California election.

According to reporters Anat Rubin and Jessica Pishko, this marks the first time in U.S. history that a sheriff has taken possession of previously cast ballots.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Rubin and Pishko about their joint investigation for CalMatters into the events leading up to Bianco’s unprecedented seizure, and what it could mean for election integrity in the upcoming 2026 midterm elections.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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