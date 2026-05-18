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How Detroit Public Schools is improving literacy rates

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 18, 2026 at 12:05 PM EDT

American kids are in a “reading recession” as test scores fall across the country, but researchers say the pandemic isn’t completely to blame.

According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, reading scores are down for eighth graders since 2013 and for fourth graders since 2015. But one of the nation’s lowest performing school districts — Detroit Public Schools — is improving literacy rates.

Lily Altavena, a national reporter with Chalkbeat, joins us to discuss what strategies are working for Detroit in improving literacy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom