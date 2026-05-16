Authorities identify firefighter killed in Searsmont explosion

The office of the chief medical examiner has identified the firefighter killed in yesterday's explosion at a lumber mill in Searsmont.

Andrew Cross, 27, was a member of the Morrill Fire Department.

Maine State Police assisted in an honorable transfer of Cross from the examiner's office in Augusta to Riposta's funeral home in Belfast Saturday morning.

At least 10 other people were injured in the explosion.

As of Saturday, Maine Medical Center said it was treating eight people who were injured in the explosion.

Hospital officials said two other patients were treated and transferred, but they say they can’t disclose where due to patient privacy.

Maine Medical Center is the state's only Level 1 trauma facility.

The state fire marshal's office is leading the investigation, but State Fire Marshal Shawn Esler says the cause may not be known for awhile.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are also investigating.