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World Cup crowds will test Boston’s roads, rails and wallets

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 15, 2026 at 11:59 AM EDT

Seven World Cup matches will be played this summer at Gillette Stadium, about 25 miles outside Boston, and just getting there could become part of the story.

Organizers are planning an unprecedented rail operation to move tens of thousands of fans, while parking, bus tickets and even luxury helicopter packages highlight the range of how people will experience the tournament.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks talks with WBUR’s Andrea Perdomo Hernandez about transportation during the World Cup.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom