Federal officials announce crackdown on firearm trafficking from NH to Canada

Federal officials are charging eight more individuals with charges related to trafficking dozens of illegal firearms from New Hampshire into Canada.. Five other defendants already pleaded guilty to related charges.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of New Hampshire said more than 51 guns were trafficked from New Hampshire across the Canadian border through Akwesasne Mohawk tribal lands, which span New York and Quebec. These guns were linked to violent crimes in Canada, including kidnapping and attempted murder.

Homeland Security agents said the guns were first acquired in New Hampshire through a network of straw purchasers and couriers and then smuggled into Canada through remote border areas and tribal lands.

“Their aim was simple profit regardless of consequence,” said Anthony Patrone, deputy special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Buffalo.

U.S. Attorney General for New Hampshire Erin Creegan credited the investigation’s success to collaboration between law enforcement in both the United States and Canada, including federal, local, tribal and provincial agencies.

“If you recruit straw purchasers, or if you help arm criminal organizations, federal law enforcement will find you, investigate you, and prosecute you,” she said.

Officials said concerns remain about drug and firearm trafficking in remote areas along the U.S. - Canada border.