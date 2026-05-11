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As Milk Street turns 10, Chris Kimball talks food, tips and upcoming class

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 11, 2026 at 11:52 AM EDT
America's Test Kitchen founder Chris Kimball founded Milk Street 10 years ago. (Courtesy of Joe Murphy)
Courtesy of Joe Murphy
America's Test Kitchen founder Chris Kimball founded Milk Street 10 years ago. (Courtesy of Joe Murphy)

It’s been 10 years since America’s Test Kitchen founder Chris Kimball started what’s become a multi-media food empire: Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street.

The organization, featuring TV and radio shows, a magazine, cooking classes, an online blog, a store and more will release “The Milk Street Cookbook,” a 10th anniversary cookbook in November. Later this week, Kimball will host a free online cooking class.

He joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about Milk Street, cooking tips and his upcoming class.

To attend Kimball’s free cooking class on May 12, 6 – 7:15 p.m. EST, click here and use code PARSLEY or HERENOW. 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom