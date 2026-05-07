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Utah county approves huge data center amid community opposition

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 7, 2026 at 11:42 AM EDT

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with KUER reporter Macy Lipkin about the debate over a huge data center that “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary wants to build north of the Great Salt Lake.

County commissioners gave the project a green light on Monday, but it still needs to obtain water rights at a time when the Great Salt Lake is nearing a new record low in water levels.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom