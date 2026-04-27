Despite challenges, Manchester celebrates refugee resettlement in NH

It’s been a tough year for refugee resettlement organizations in New Hampshire, amid federal budget cuts, a pause on new admittances, and a bill proposed in the State House that wanted to pause federal funding.

But even in these difficult times, Building Community in New Hampshire hosted their first celebration of refugee resettlement in Manchester last week.

The organization’s new executive director, Nikki Shults, said it was important to gather and celebrate, even amid adversity.

“There's a lot of reasons to be angry, a lot of darkness in the world. But today is all about honoring refugee journeys, sharing stories and sharing good food and all the contributions that refugees have made to our communities throughout New Hampshire,” she said.

Lau Guzmán / NHPR News Guests at the refugee resettlement celebration have cake on Thursday, Apr. 24, 2026.

Slava Melnyk was one of the clients who shared their stories. He came to the United States in 2023 as part of the Unite for Ukraine program with his wife and children. He said that Building Community helped him find a new job and feel like he belongs.

“Starting over is not easy, but it is possible,” he said. “I am ready to do everything I can to make this dream real. My American dream. And every day I feel that is possible because I am not alone. There are people around me who support me, help me and guided me.”

In the last 15 years, more than 5,000 refugees have been resettled in New Hampshire, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Former Building Community executive director Rick Minard retired in January and led the organization through the past seven years. Amid budget cuts and denaturalization cases from the Trump administration, he said it was important to highlight the stories of immigrants and refugees.

“Part of the reason we're here tonight is to remember that these outrages are unnecessary and and literally outrageous,” he said. “We celebrate the good while understanding that there's a lot of darkness around us right now.”

Concord Developer Steve Duprey also received an award on behalf of the Duprey Companies. He helped start a refugee training program 10 years ago and said that refugees contribute to his business.

“Our refugees are a core part of our business, and we love watching their journey and how they progress and how their families do and how their kids do,” he said. “That's the essence of America.”