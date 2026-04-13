Spring is here: ‘Ice out’ declared on Lake Winnipesaukee
“Ice out,” a traditional harbinger of spring in New Hampshire, was declared on Lake Winnipesaukee on Sunday, April 12.
Pilots at Emerson Aviation, based in Gilford, monitor the ice covering during aerial observations of the lake and make the official call.
“Let Spring begin and the Summer to start soon,” Emerson Aviation announced on its Facebook page.
An “ice out” is declared when the state’s largest lake is free enough of winter ice for the cruise boat MS Mount Washington to navigate to all five of its ports: Alton Bay, Center Harbor, Meredith, Weirs Beach, and Wolfeboro.
An “ice out” call does not mean the lake is 100% free of ice just yet. According to Emerson Aviation, there is still ice in areas including Moultonborough Back Bay and the aptly named Winter Harbor. But the ice “would not impede the MS MT Washington if it were to sail today.”
“Ice out” on the big lake has historically been called in mid-to-late April. However, warming winters due to climate change have led to ice melting earlier in the year.
Emerson Aviation marked the earliest ice-out in its history on March 17, 2024, which broke the previous record of March 18, 2016. The four earliest “ice out” days have happened in the last sixteen years.