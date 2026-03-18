Lawmakers and advocates call on state to provide more money for thermal energy networks

A bipartisan group of lawmakers joined environmental groups and unions Wednesday in calling for more money in the state budget to fund thermal energy networks.

Thermal energy networks harness connected water-filled pipes to transfer heat in and out of buildings.

Advocates are seeking $200 million for projects at SUNY campuses and several municipalities. Last year’s budget also included $200 million to launch projects across the state.

“We know that clean air is not a partisan issue, and thermal energy networks are now one of the smartest and most promising investments we can make,” said Julie Tighe, president of the New York League of Conservation Voters. “They lower energy costs over time, and they cut pollution from buildings, which remain one of the largest sources of emissions in our state.”

Assemblymember John McDonald, an Albany County Democrat, said geothermal isn’t as polarizing as renewables.

“Geothermal is as close you get to a full capacity renewable energy. And I think sometimes we need to focus our energy,” he said. “So if we're really focused on achieving our goals, what form of energy is going to get us there quicker and effectively?”

Several Republican lawmakers were also present at the news conference, highlighting the wide support for thermal energy.

“We know that we can reach the cleaner energy future without sacrificing jobs or costing New Yorkers billions of dollars,” said Sen. Mario Mattera, R-Suffolk County. “We all know that the electric grid is not ready for this demand right now. We need a real solution. Thermal energy is one part of that solution.”

Upgrade NY, a collaboration between environmental groups and unions, is pushing for $126 million for “shovel ready projects” at SUNY campuses, including Farmingdale State College, the University at Buffalo, University at Albany, Stony Brook University, and SUNY Potsdam.

Another $74 million would go toward Utility Thermal Energy Network pilot programs in eight communities that are awaiting Public Service Commission approval: Haverstraw, Mount Vernon, Rockefeller Center and Chelsea in Manhattan, along with Brooklyn, Syracuse, Troy and Ithaca.

The projects would upgrade municipal buildings, New York City Housing Authority buildings and residential electrification.

The Assembly and Senate have also included the funding in their budget proposals.