Skiers made the most of the sunshine before temperatures drop later this week

Gone were the parkas and neck gators of deep winter Tuesday at Pat's Peak. Most skiers wore just t-shirts and lathered up the sunscreen, as highs reached into the low 70s.

Kelsey and Kevin Crowder live in Hollis, and took their daughter Hazel skiing. Hollis, like many towns across the state, closed schools for town meeting.

"It's nice skiing in 70 degree weather. I mean, you can't beat it," Kelsey said.

The family said the melty snow was like “mashed potatoes.” Hazel said it messed with her jumps.

"But if you did go fast, you would kind of catch a little bit of snow on your skis."

Shane Wallace and Kaylie Ayala had no complaints.

Ayala said the two of them have been shedding layers slowly as winter has given way to spring.

"We were in sweatshirts last week, but first time in a t-shirt,” she said.

The mountain still had 100% of its trails open Tuesday, and operators expect to stay open through the end of the month.

“We have stockpiles of snow that we haven't and don't need to use yet,” said Lori Rowell, who directs the mountain’s marketing team. Winters in New England are warming faster than any other season because of climate change. But compared to recent years, this winter has been colder and snowier , closer to the state’s historical average.

“It's just been nice to have a traditional winter where it's snowing and it's cold,” Rowell said.

The cooler temperatures forecast for the rest of the week will help keep the remaining snow intact.