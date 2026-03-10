How divided is the MAGA world on the war in Iran?

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Republican foreign policy and politics expert Colin Dueck about why many of President Trump’s Make America Great Again supporters back the war in Iran, despite some high-profile MAGA war critics.

Dueck is a professor in the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University and a nonresident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR