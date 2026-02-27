Kansas anti-transgender law on driver's licenses takes effect

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit on Friday against a new law in Kansas that invalidates the driver’s licenses and birth certificates of nearly 2,000 transgender residents whose gender identity was listed on those documents.

The law took effect Thursday, after Republican lawmakers overrode the veto of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Logan Casey, director of policy research at the Movement Advancement Project, a think tank that advocates for LGBTQ+ rights.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

