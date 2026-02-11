Bruce Blakeman pledges to fight 'lunatic left' as Republican nominee for New York governor

AP file photo Bruce Blakeman

New York Republicans have come up with a blueprint for how they might win statewide office for the first time in more than two decades: Embrace President Donald Trump and make a boogeyman out of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

The party unanimously chose Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman as its nominee for governor Wednesday, a career politician who’s twice won his purple Long Island district and maintains close ties to Trump.

Blakeman in his acceptance speech said New York had been overtaken by the “lunatic left,” and vowed to always have the president’s back. He said that as governor, he would cut taxes, go after violent criminals and ban transgender athletes from youth sports to “protect your daughters and your granddaughters from being bullied by biological males.”

“ We can make New York affordable again,” he said, “and we can make it safe again.”

Blakeman faces a tough path to the governor’s office. Nearly half the state’s registered voters are Democrats, and a Republican hasn’t won statewide office since 2002. Trump’s approval ratings in his home state are sinking , and Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s favorability appears to be ascending .

Yet the hundreds of delegates who descended on the party’s convention at the historic Garden City Hotel on Long Island this week were energized, predicting this was the year they’d take back power.

“ With Bruce and his record heading our ticket this year, we won't just win statewide offices,” New York Republican Party Chair Ed Cox said. “We will defend our Republican congressional seats and win seats from Democrats.”

Republicans argue the policies supported by Democrats in Albany make New York unsafe and unaffordable. State Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt called for party unity as members selected their nominees, telling delegates to “never lose sight of who the actual opponent is.”

“It is the face of the new mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani,” he said. “It is Gov. Kathy Hochul.”

Delegates appointed biotech entrepreneur Joseph Hernandez as their nominee for comptroller. Hernandez ran unopposed for the nomination and promised to be a “watchdog, not a lap dog for Albany.” He will likely face off in November against Comptroller Tom DiNapoli , who’s running for a fifth full term.

Hernandez, a Cuban immigrant whose family fled the Castro regime, also threw a jab at Mamdani, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Walter Wuthmann / New York Public News Network

“ I know a communist when I see a communist,” Hernandez said. “He's a communist.”

Republicans’ efforts to tie statewide races to Mamdani may be complicated by the president’s seeming admiration for the young mayor. Trump said he was confident that Mamdani “can do a good job” after the two met in the Oval Office in November. Mamdani has said they’ve stayed in touch over text.

Nevertheless, Republicans heaped praise on the president. Former federal prosecutor Saritha Komatireddy, the party’s candidate for attorney general, said she’d end the legal attacks against Trump by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

James “ is a far-left radical, a politician who cares more about setting criminals free than protecting New Yorkers,” Komatireddy said. “She went after President Trump. She went after lawful gun owners. She went after our state troopers and police.”

The three-day gathering served as something of a coronation for Blakeman. Throngs of delegates walked the hotel halls in bright red “Blakeman for Governor” shirts and volunteers passed out branded coffee mugs and tote bags.

Former Gov. George Pataki, the last Republican to win statewide election, told reporters he believed that “Blakeman can win, even against all the odds.”

Pataki said Blakeman’s record in Nassau County, where he partnered with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and kept property taxes steady, would have statewide appeal. “The Democratic Party in New York state has been captured by far-left radicals,” he said.

Some political observers believe Blakeman is uniquely positioned to excite the Republican base while appearing moderate enough to attract independent voters.

“ The county executive has managed to be a Trump supporter, be MAGA, without a lot of the baggage that comes with that in New York, at least so far” said Chapin Fay, founder of Lighthouse Public Affairs.

Blakeman this week announced Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood as his pick for lieutenant governor, after Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino withdrew from contention. Right-wing provocateur Laura Loomer had blasted Giardino in a weekend social media post , pointing out he’d once filed to run against Trump in the New Hampshire primary.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, whom the state Republican party chair had previously called the “ best candidate ” to take on Hochul, suspended her bid in December.

Libertarian Larry Sharpe, a business consultant and podcaster, mounted a last-ditch effort to challenge Blakeman’s nomination, arguing the party needed a real competitive primary. But in the end, not a single delegate moved to nominate him and Blakeman was designated the party’s candidate unanimously.

Sharpe said Republicans were making a mistake by hammering a MAGA-like message focused on public safety, immigration and culture wars.

“ The reality of it is the leadership of the Republican Party has surrendered,” Sharpe said in an interview. “They've accepted they cannot win and this is their guy who will accept the ‘L.’”

The libertarian’s message was echoed by Democrats protesting across the street from the hotel Wednesday.

New York State Democratic Committee Chair Jay Jacobs said while the state Republican Party used to hold more socially moderate positions, he no longer saw a distinction between the local and national party.

“ There is no difference,” he said. “They have been absorbed.”