Snowstorm dumps more than a foot on Cape and Coast region

The Cape, Coast, and Islands are still digging out from a weekend storm that dropped up to 14 inches of snow in some communities by Monday morning. Flurries continued through Monday night, adding a few additional inches in some locations.

Now that temperatures are dropping, drivers should expect slick conditions, said Chip Reilly, emergency preparedness director for Barnstable County.

“We're going to see that melt-freeze, melt-freeze, so everyone should be conscious of that — that we could have slippery road conditions,” he said. “Even though the towns are doing a fantastic job of salting and sanding, we want to be prepared for that.”

County officials did not need to open the disaster shelters because Cape Cod saw very few power outages, and the outages were fixed by Monday morning, he said.

At one point, 134 people were without power in Chatham and one in Dennis. A handful were reported in Wareham.

“Eversource is usually pretty quick to restore power to a situation like that,” Reilly said.

Amy Kolb Noyes / CAI Snow traces the East Falmouth coastline during the weekend storm.

The absence of strong winds kept downed tree limbs and power lines to a minimum.

“We like those kinds of storms: All dressed up and nobody to dance with,” he said. “And that's okay. We like that. That's a good thing for all parties involved.”

As the storm wound down, he reminded the public to check on friends, family, and neighbors.

In Yarmouth, Public Works Director Jeff Colby said the days ahead will present challenging conditions.

“We’ll be out there treating the roads, but there is a chance for some icy conditions depending on what melts and where it melts,” he said.

On Tuesday, some school districts cancelled their morning preschool classes, and Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School remained closed for a second day after widespread school closings Monday. Many other districts off Cape, where snow totals were higher, also remained closed Tuesday.

In some places, sleet fell on top of the snow, making it very heavy to move.

Town crews have been working to make the roads as safe as possible, said Rob Faley, director of public works in Chatham.

“Yeah, it's been difficult to move,” he said Monday. “Luckily the temperatures are still pretty mild, so the salt is working well to melt it. But we're trying to stay out ahead of any freezing temperatures that are coming up this week.”

The forecast calls for temps to stay below freezing all week.

Deep snow means plenty of snow removal work — not just for plows, but also for residents. Public safety agencies recommend these steps: work slowly; dress in warm clothing, preferably in layers; push snow, try not to lift; take breaks; and stay hydrated.

They also caution the public to stay clear of snow plows. Operators may not be able to see people over plow blades or snow banks.

Also, be aware that frostbite is possible on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

National Weather Service snowfall reports from Monday morning:

(COCORAHS is the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network)

Location, Amount, Time/Date, Provider

Cape Cod

1 NNE Brewster 14.0 in 1000 AM 01/26 Public

Yarmouth 14.0 in 1000 AM 01/26 Public

1 NNE Brewster 13.0 in 0555 AM 01/26 Amateur Radio

1 NNW East Falmouth 13.0 in 0600 AM 01/26 Amateur Radio

Eastham 13.0 in 0600 AM 01/26 Amateur Radio

Sandwich 13.0 in 0559 AM 01/26 Amateur Radio

Sandwich 0.9 NNE 13.0 in 0745 AM 01/26 COCORAHS

Barnstable 3.6 W 12.2 in 0700 AM 01/26 COCORAHS

East Sandwich 2.3 SE 12.0 in 0700 AM 01/26 COCORAHS

4 NNW Falmouth 12.0 in 0540 AM 01/26

Marstons Mills 12.0 in 0600 AM 01/26 Amateur Radio

Orleans 1.8 S 12.0 in 0700 AM 01/26 COCORAHS

Falmouth 3.1 NNW 11.8 in 0700 AM 01/26 COCORAHS

Falmouth 5.4 NNE 11.8 in 0800 AM 01/26 COCORAHS

Hyannis 2.9 ENE 11.5 in 0700 AM 01/26 COCORAHS

South Dennis 1.0 NW 11.2 in 0700 AM 01/26 COCORAHS

Bourne 6.2 S 11.1 in 0700 AM 01/26 COCORAHS

Falmouth 5.7 N 11.1 in 0700 AM 01/26 COCORAHS

Osterville 1.6 NNW 11.0 in 0700 AM 01/26 COCORAHS

Yarmouth 2.0 S 11.0 in 0800 AM 01/26 COCORAHS

Barnstable 0.7 NE 10.5 in 0700 AM 01/26 COCORAHS

Falmouth 3.0 E 10.5 in 0700 AM 01/26 COCORAHS

Mashpee 10.5 in 0730 AM 01/26 Public

1 NE Dennis 10.2 in 0800 AM 01/26 Amateur Radio

Dennis 2.4 SE 10.2 in 0700 AM 01/26 COCORAHS

North Falmouth 1.0 NE 10.0 in 0800 AM 01/26 COCORAHS

Pocasset 10.0 in 0555 AM 01/26 Amateur Radio

Pocasset 1.0 NNW 9.7 in 0600 AM 01/26 COCORAHS

2 NE East Falmouth 9.5 in 0600 AM 01/26 Amateur Radio

1 NE Falmouth 9.5 in 0600 AM 01/26 Amateur Radio

Martha’s Vineyard

West Tisbury 2.6 NNE 12.1 in 0800 AM 01/26 COCORAHS

Vineyard Haven 0.8 WSW 11.8 in 0700 AM 01/26 COCORAHS

West Tisbury 10.0 in 0600 AM 01/26 Amateur Radio

Nantucket

1 NNE Nantucket 12.0 in 0800 AM 01/26 Amateur Radio

South Coast

1 NW Wareham 13.0 in 0600 AM 01/26 Amateur Radio

Westport 6.6 SSE 12.2 in 0830 AM 01/26 COCORAHS

2 ESE New Bedford 10.6 in 0600 AM 01/26 Amateur Radio

Fairhaven 2.2 ESE 10.0 in 0800 AM 01/26 COCORAHS