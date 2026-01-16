Micron digs into CNY soil marking a $100 billion investment in microchip manufacturing in the state

Several hundred New York leaders stood in the middle of an open field under a giant heated tent Friday morning to witness the ceremonial groundbreaking of Micron’s first microchip fabrication lab at White Pine Commerce Park in Clay north of Syracuse.

The project has taken several years to clear environmental approval at the local, state, and federal levels.

Micron, an Idaho-based company, plans to build four mega fabrication plants over two decades on the site, making it the largest single private investment in New York State.

Scott Willis New York and Onondaga County's top leaders dig into soil marking the official launch of construction for multi-billion dollar Micron plant.

