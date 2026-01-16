Guard charged in beating death of prisoner pleads guilty

Another New York prison guard charged in the beating death of prisoner Robert Brooks is pleading guilty.

Michael Fisher unexpectedly entered the plea after a five-day manslaughter trial in which jurors were deadlocked.

Fisher is one of 10 former guards at the Marcy Correctional Facility charged in connection with Brooks' death in 2024.

Prosecutors say Fisher stood by while other officers punched, kicked and strangled Brooks. One guard was convicted of murder for the attack.

Fisher pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment. He faces six months in jail.

Special prosecutor Bill Fitzpatrick said he is happy with the result.

"I wanted accountability," said Fitzpatrick, who is the Onondaga County district attorney. "I wanted him to hear the clink of a jail cell for some period of time behind him, because if you remember, this guy essentially did nothing."

Fisher’s attorney said the plea gives him certainty. He still plans to appeal.