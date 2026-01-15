Former University at Buffalo basketball players named in alleged point shaving scheme

A federal indictment recently unsealed in Pennsylvania has accused 26 people of being involved in a points shaving scheme to rig college and international basketball games. The list includes more than a dozen NCAA basketball players, two of which formerly played for the University at Buffalo Bulls men's team.

Shawn Fulcher and Isaiah Adams, who both played for UB during the 2023-2024 NCAA Division I men's basketball season were named in the indictment. Federal prosecutors allege the full scheme began in September 2022 and continued to at least February 2025.

A group of "influencers" are said to have paid NCAA and Chinese Basketball Association players to purposefully underperform and help ensure their team failed to cover the spread in select games, and placed bets in sportsbooks that correlated with their intended outcome.

1 of 2 — isaiah adams headshot.jpg Isaiah Adams played two seasons as a forward for the UB Bulls 2022-2024 UB Bulls 2 of 2 — shawn fulcher headshot.jpg Shawn Fulcher played guard for the UB Bulls for one season. UB Bulls

Prosecutors say a group of five fixers, who have been charged, recruited men's basketball players from Buffalo that included Fulcher and Adams in late February 2024. On a FaceTime call, it's alleged the two players, and an additional unnamed person, agreed to help ensure UB would fail to cover the first-half spread in an upcoming game against Western Michigan University. Conspiring bettors were alleged to have placed $90,000 in bets on the game.

The sportsbooks first-half spread was set at three points, and by the end of the half Western Michigan was up 47-32 on Buffalo, winning the bet. Prosecutors say UB then played substantially better in the second half, only being outscored by 44-40, but still losing the game 91-72.

The indictment lays out other UB men's basketball games that season with alleged failed and successful points shaving conspiracies. Those include games against Kent State and Ohio University.

Prosecutors say bettors traveled to Buffalo to deliver "bribe" money to Fulcher, Adams and another unnamed person totaling at least $54,000.

UB Vice President and Athletic Director Mark Alnutt provided the following statement when news of the indictment became public:

"We are aware of these deeply concerning allegations. We believe these to be isolated incidents that in no way reflect the values and core ethics of the Division of Athletics or our men’s basketball program. Our department will continue to cooperate fully with the investigating authorities. Preserving the integrity and fairness of sport is a responsibility we take very seriously," wrote Alnutt. "The two former student-athletes named in the indictment are no longer enrolled at UB and transferred to other programs after the 2023-24 season. With the investigation ongoing, UB Athletics will have no further comment at this time."