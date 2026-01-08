Claimants in childhood clergy sex abuse cases have chance to speak in court

Later this month, individuals who have filed claims of childhood sexual abuse against the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo or its affiliates have an opportunity to make a statement in the bankruptcy courtroom where reorganization and a victim settlement are still being ironed out.

The US Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of New York will hold four sessions at the Robert H. Jackson U.S. Courthouse, 2 Niagara Square in downtown Buffalo. The sessions will be held January 27 and 28, and then February 25 and 26, all of which begin at 10 a.m. during which claimants may present nontestimonial statements before the judge, and the parties involved in ongoing mediation.

Those interested in speaking must contact the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors by January 15 at DioceseBuffaloCommittee@pszjlaw.com or 212-319-5527.

The diocese and the committee representing claimants are working to finalize a $274 million settlement. A spokesman for the diocese would not speculate on how close both sides and the judge may be to an agreement, but he told BTPM in a written message these sessions are an important step in the process.

Those who make their statements will not be questioned by lawyers on either side, and the comments will not be transcribed, nor will they be released to the public unless approved by the court in a separate hearing.

Since the diocese filed for Chapter 11 Reorganization in early 2020, those claiming past sexual abuse by clergy or other church leaders have not had a chance to testify in court.

The diocese, in a notice issued this week, notes that additional session dates could be added later, depending on the court’s availability.

Below is the notice issued by the diocese in its entirety:

Please take notice that on December 29, 2025, the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of New York (the “Bankruptcy Court”) in The Diocese of Buffalo, N.Y. (the “Diocese”) entered an order [Docket No. 4471] (the “Nontestimonial Statement Order”) granting the request of the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors (the “Committee”) for the presentation of nontestimonial statements (the “Statements”) in the above captioned bankruptcy case (the “Bankruptcy Case”). Please take further notice that the hearings for the Statements (the “Statement Sessions”) shall be held at the Robert H. Jackson U.S. Courthouse, 2 Niagara Square, Buffalo, New York on the following initial dates:

• January 27, 2026 starting at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern)

• January 28, 2026 starting at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern)

• February 25, 2026 starting at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern)

• February 26, 2026 starting at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern)

Please take further notice, that the Committee, in consultation with the Diocese, may seek to add additional Statement Session dates, if necessary, and subject to the Court’s availability. Please take further notice that the Statement Sessions will be subject to the following conditions:

• Statements shall be made in person at the Robert H. Jackson U.S. Courthouse, 2 Niagara Square, Buffalo, New York. Persons who are unable to appear in person may request accommodations, including having counsel or another person read a written statement on their behalf, and the Bankruptcy Court will consider whether to grant any other accommodation.

• Statements should not exceed twenty (20) minutes;

• No parties in interest shall be expected or allowed to comment or respond to the Statements;

• No statements or Statements of any party at the Statement Sessions will be considered as evidence in any matter or proceeding, including in the Bankruptcy Case, and no such statements or Statements will carry any evidentiary weight become part of the official record in the Bankruptcy Case.

• The Statement Sessions will not be transcribed by a court reporter. The audio of the Statement Sessions will be recorded but any such recording shall be sealed and not available to the public or any party in any form except upon an order from the Court following a hearing upon notice to any affected persons or their counsel, counsel for the Diocese, and counsel for the Committee. To the extent the audio recording of a Statement or Statement Session is later released or transcribed pursuant to an order of this Court, such transcript or recording shall be sealed pending further Court order.

• Persons who have Sexual Abuse Proofs of Claim in the Bankruptcy Case may elect to be identified only by their proof of claim number;

• Consistent with Judicial Conference policy, no party or member of the public may photograph, video record, audio record, broadcast, televise, or otherwise transmit the Statement Sessions. Any media report concerning the statements made during the Statement Sessions shall not be considered evidence in any matter or proceeding in the Bankruptcy Case.

Please take further notice that any person impacted by the Bankruptcy Case who would like the opportunity to make a statement (a “Speaker”) should contact, or, if represented by counsel, should have their counsel contact the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors DioceseBuffaloCommittee@pszjlaw.com or 212-319-5527 by January 15, 2026, and include the Speaker’s, or the Speaker’s counsel’s contact information and the Speaker’s interest in the Bankruptcy Case. Please note it may not be possible to accommodate every request at the scheduled Statement Sessions. Please take further notice, the Committee shall select the Speakers for each Statement Session, and, at least two business days in advance of the Statement Sessions, counsel for the Committee shall email Chambers with the number of Speakers, in order of expected appearance, and the estimated time allocated to each Statement.