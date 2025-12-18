State lawmakers propose bills to attract and retain doctors in Upstate NY

Two central New York lawmakers are again pushing for a package of bills designed to attract and retain doctors, especially for the Upstate New York region.

This isn’t the first time that State Sen. Joseph Griffo (R-Rome), and Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon (D-Utica) have raised this issue.

The two lawmakers, both representing parts of the Utica-Rome area, brought up this initiative several years ago, but said they have expanded on it and are hopeful it will get taken up in the new legislative session in Albany next year.

Among its supporters, Dr. Steven Kussin, who has been involved in patient advocacy. At a news conference in Utica on this week, Kussin said there is a dearth of doctors in this region.

“Many aspects of care in the Mohawk Valley have shown pockets where we become a real medical desert,” Kussin said. “I mean, think about your own experiences, when was the last time you had to wait weeks, months for an appointment ? When was the last time you had to leave the area to get care?”

Dr. Sudershan Dang said there are a couple of obvious reasons behind the decline in the number of available doctors.

“One, we have less physicians. Two, most of the physicians are getting older, 60s and 70s. So unless we bring more doctors, younger people and need that incentive,” Dang said.

Griffo said the proposals include expanding a program that helps train and place physicians in underserved communities.

“They provide economic incentives, they provide tax relief, they provide the opportunity for support for out-of-state students,” Griffo said, adding that this is a statewide problem.

“Even the New York State Comptroller confirmed shortages and found alarming shortfalls in primary care pediatric obstetricians and gynecologists, dentists, mental health practitioners,” said Griffo.

Buttenschon said the legislators hope these bills will also provide incentives for various medical support personnel to locate in the region, in addition to physicians.

“Our medical doctors are the foundation of healthcare,” Buttenschon noted. “That's your first point of contact coming to you, and then the support that comes through our nurses right down to the individuals that ensure these rooms are clean where individuals are being cared for.”

A statement from Buttenschon added that, “this is not just a health care issue, it’s quality-of-life issue, to make sure that every New Yorker can get access to affordable, reliable and timely care.”