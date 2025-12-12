© 2025 WSHU
Gov. Hochul marks school meal milestone in Buffalo-area visit

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Michael Mroziak
Published December 12, 2025 at 6:50 PM EST
Governor Kathy Hochul greets students at Maple West Elementary School in Williamsville Friday, Dec. 12. She was there to mark a milestone: 150 million free school meals served under the Universal School Meals Law since the start of the school year.
Michael Mroziak
/
BTPM NPR
Governor Kathy Hochul is celebrating a milestone – more than 150 free school breakfasts and lunches served to public school students since the start of the academic year under the state’s Universal School Meals law.

Under the law, which Hochul signed in May, all public school students in New York State are eligible regardless of family income. That, says backers of the law, erases the stigma and embarrassment of children who might otherwise go without food.

Hochul appeared at Maple West Elementary in Williamsville, where there’s been a 12 percent increase in student participation in free breakfasts, and 16 percent in free lunches. Statewide, an estimated 2.5 million schoolchildren are being fed free meals each day since the program started in September.

The governor says by taking advantage of the program, families save both money and stress.

“The typical family has to spend $1,600 per year per child to cover either the groceries for making the breakfast and lunches or to cover the cost in school, also gives you time back. This is time back for busy parents who don't have to worry about making breakfasts or lunches for their kids,” Hochul said.

Those who support the program say by providing nourishment to children, it allows them to better focus on their studies, increasing their chances for success.

“That's everything,” Hochul said. “Because adults know when they're hungry, their stomachs are growling, they're distracted. They're thinking about where can I get that afternoon candy bar, that jolt of caffeine… Our kids are in the same situation, so that was a dynamic that affected their ability to focus and do well in school.”
