Oldest brewing school in US moving to Canada citing Trump visa policies

American craft beer makers and brewers could be lamenting a recent announcement by a world famous brewing institution. The well known American beer brewing school, the Siebel Institute of Technology, is pulling up stakes at its Chicago address and heading to Montreal.

The Siebel Institute has been around since 1872, and has taught generations the fine art and science of beer brewing. Now, more than 150 years later, it's moving north.

In a statement the school says it has chosen to relocate to Canada mainly because of the policies enacted by the Trump administration. It goes on to say recent regulatory changes in the U.S. have made it much more challenging for many international students who have become the majority of the student body. And this relocation of North America classroom operations to Montreal allows Siebel Institute to pivot without sacrificing the student experience.

So America’s loss is Canada’s, especially Montreal’s gain.

Michael D’Ornellas is the president of Quatre Origines, which has been brewing beer in Montreal for seven years.

"Siebel Institute coming to Canada is big news," he said. "Essentially they offer a wide range of education options, specifically for this industry. I really think it’s going to focus a lot of attention on to Montreal as a destination for beer which the U.S., that’s where all the focus is for craft beer. Like we learned from them."

And the loss of Siebel in the U.S. is a blow to the industry, many in the business say it’s the place to go where people can learn the trade.

Siebel’s move will come in January, then it will take up residence in Montreal, a short distance from the original site of Molson’s, the oldest operating brewery in North America.