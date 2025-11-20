Book explores how an aphorism often contains 'The World in a Phrase'
Author James Geary loves aphorisms, those short, witty statements that often contain profound truths. In 2005, he published “The World in a Phrase: A Brief History of the Aphorism,” which is now out in a second edition.
Geary joins host Lisa Mullins to talk about his lifelong love of the aphorism.
Book excerpt: ‘The World in a Phrase’
By James Geary
Excerpted with permission of the author.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2025 WBUR