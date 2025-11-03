'The People Decide' - What you need to know about BTPM NPR's Election Night Coverage

On Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, voters will decide on numerous candidates throughout Western New York. Who will be the new Mayor of Buffalo? Who will be the new Amherst Town Supervisor? Will voters choose to retain the current Erie County Comptroller or opt for change? These are just some of the many races to be decided.

"The People Decide: Election Night 2025" is BTPM NPR's coverage show for the night. Here's what is planned for the evening:

Date and time:

Coverage begins at 8 p.m. EST, immediately following The Capitol Pressroom, and runs until midnight.

How to listen:

Listeners can tune into the show on the radio by tuning into one of the following frequencies:

Buffalo: 88.7 FM (WBFO HD1)

Olean: 91.3 FM (WOLN)

Jamestown 88.1 FM (WUBJ)

Outside of radio, listeners can tune in via the BTPM Listen App or from our website at BTPM.org.

Preview show (8 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

BTPM Managing Editor Michael Mroziak presents a one-hour program featuring highlights and replays of interviews our team of reporters conducted in recent days. He'll also present other features from around the state, including a story behind 2025 New York Proposal 1, regarding Adirondack State Park, and the contentious New York City mayor's race.

Results coverage (9 p.m. to midnight)

Once polls close at 9 p.m., we'll settle in and await the results.

We'll have reporters on the ground at the Democratic and Republican election headquarters, providing updates and reactions from the field.

In the meantime, we'll be joined by our studio panelists: Laurie Buonanno, Ph.D., a political science professor at Buffalo State University, and Edward Rath III, who served as a New York State Senator for the 61st District from 2020-2022 and previously served 13 years in the Erie County Legislature. Together, they'll discuss and break down the key races, keep an eye on vote counts from throughout Western New York, and discuss the issues behind the elections, and possible impacts and trends to watch for the future.

