Buffalo's mayor and police leaders reveal what citizens are telling foot patrol officers

Buffalo’s acting mayor and police leaders are welcoming the results from the first phase of a police engagement project, during which officers walking the beat collected data on what issues concern residents the most.

Mayor Christopher Scanlon presented the findings Tuesday afternoon outside the Broadway Market.

Based on information gathered by officers involved in the city’s Foot Patrol Integration Unit, the most common concern raised by residents was traffic and speeding, while car thefts and break-ins, problem housing, ATVs and dirt bikes, and gun violence rounded out their top five issues.

“Now that we are equipped with this data, these insights will directly shape how the Buffalo Police Department allocates resources and engages with residents moving forward,” Scanlon said.

City leaders say more than 3,000 people offered responses to officers.

“The purpose of this unit was to increase visibility, engage the community members, and increase those relationships within those communities,” said Deputy Commissioner Patrick Overdorf. “To that end, these officers behind me walked every street in the city, from Broadway to Hertel, from Niagara to Bailey. They hit every street. They talked to residents, they engaged with them, they received their feedback, they listened to their concerns.”

Overdorf added that the first phase of the Foot Patrol Integration Unit project was to gather information. Now, he says, it’s about police response and accountability.

The city has posted its data online for the public to review.