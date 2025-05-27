© 2025 WSHU
5 shot at Brass Mill Center in Waterbury, police say

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez,
Mark Mirko
Published May 27, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
Updated May 27, 2025 at 8:36 PM EDT
Officers speak with people at the scene of a shooting at the Brass Mill Center in Waterbury, Connecticut on May 27th 2025.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Officers speak with people at the scene of a shooting at the Brass Mill Center in Waterbury on May 27. No fatalities were reported.

A shooting at Brass Mill Center in Waterbury on Tuesday afternoon has left five people injured, the authorities said.

No fatalities were reported.

Police were called to the mall around 4:40 p.m. following a report of a disturbance. Officers found "several" people with gunshot wounds in the central area of the mall.

Victims were transported to local hospitals.

State Police and local law enforcement offgicers at the main entrance of the Brass Mill Center after a shooting in Waterbury, Connecticut on May 27th 2025.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Waterbury police and Connecticut State Police are at the main entrance of the Brass Mill Center after a shooting on May 27.

The shooter was not in custody as of 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, officials said.

Officials said there was no immediate threat to the public.

"We do not believe this was a random act of violence," said Fernando Spagnolo, the Waterbury police chief. "We believe this started as a conflict and it escalated."

Waterbury police say they're working with various law enforcement agencies; state police said they have units at the scene to assist Waterbury police.

An investigation was underway Tuesday evening as officials gathered video and digital evidence, while others searched the mall store by store.

Spagnolo said that mall staff and guests did "an incredible job" in keeping themselves safe and mitigated "what could have been a really bad incident."

Mall employees May Gunn and her sister Nettie on the right, waiting for a ride home at the scene of the shooting at the Brass Mill Center in Waterbury, Connecticut on May 27th 2025.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Mall employees May Gunn and her sister, Nettie, right, wait for a ride home at the scene of a shooting at the Brass Mill Center in Waterbury on May 27.

“It was really amazing to watch people in this time of crisis to keep cool heads and follow plans and shelter in place,” he said.

Spagnolo added: "These acts occur, unfortunately, it's the society we live in at times."

Gov. Ned Lamont said Tuesday night he was grateful to law enforcement, “who acted swiftly,” and that “hearts break” for the Waterbury community and those affected by the shooting.

Lamont noted that the mall is “a place where everyone should feel safe.”

Connecticut Public's Eric Aasen and Jim Haddadin contributed to this report.
New England News Collaborative
Eddy Martinez
Eddy Martinez is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for Connecticut Public, focusing on Fairfield County.
Mark Mirko
Mark Mirko is Deputy Director of Visuals at Connecticut Public and his photography has been a fixture of Connecticut’s photojournalism landscape for the past two decades. Mark led the photography department at Prognosis, an English language newspaper in Prague, Czech Republic, and was a staff-photographer at two internationally-awarded newspaper photography departments, The Palm Beach Post and The Hartford Courant. Mark holds a Masters degree in Visual Communication from Ohio University, where he served as a Knight Fellow, and he has taught at Trinity College and Southern Connecticut State University. A California native, Mark now lives in Connecticut’s quiet-corner with his family, three dogs and a not-so-quiet flock of chickens.
