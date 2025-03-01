Fresh Air Weekend: Rupert Murdoch's family drama; DOGE cuts the federal workforce

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Inside the Murdoch family's real-life 'Succession' drama: Rupert Murdoch and his oldest kids are battling over who controls his media empire when the 93-year-old dies. The Atlantic writer McKay Coppins explains the stakes and how it could change Fox News.

Animals are swept up in the 'Flow' of this Oscar-nominated flood film: When the flood waters rise, a band of animals takes shelter on a boat, where they have to work together to survive. Flow is a radiant fantasy, where solidarity, not selfishness, can save the day.

As Elon Musk continues sweeping cuts to the US government: 'People are really scared': DOGE has eliminated thousands of federal jobs and canceled more than 1,000 contracts. Harvard professor Elizabeth Linos warns, "We're seeing harms that are not going to be easily undone."

You can listen to the original interviews here:

