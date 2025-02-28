Popular CT farm-to-schools grant program in jeopardy under Lamont budget proposal

A state grant program meant to forge connections between agricultural producers and the state’s young people is on the chopping block.

Gov. Ned Lamont’s $55 billion, two-year budget proposal would cut $1 million a year from the state Department of Agriculture for the CT Grown for CT Kids program. Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan Hurlburt told lawmakers the funding cut would terminate the program entirely.

The grant program focuses on increasing the use of local foods in school meals and connecting students and farmers. It also provides hands-on nutrition and agricultural education to improve children’s health, according to the state Department of Agriculture.

Launched in 2021, the program has since awarded $3.87 million to 133 grantees across Connecticut, according to the department.

Hurlburt recently told members of the legislature’s Appropriations Committee that the proposal to cut the program is a way to help “maintain the governor’s commitment to fiscal austerity.”

“Every agency was asked to contribute and offer some cuts, and we were trying to find ways to do that that didn't impact some of our longer term programs,” Hurlburt said. “It is a relatively new program. I will say we've had a tremendous response with requests for Connecticut Grown applications, and it has worked out pretty well.”

“But again, as a newer program, if we're looking to cut animal health programs as we're dealing with multiple livestock outbreaks, or environmental issues, this was one that seemed a little bit easier to justify,” Hurlburt said.

In a December news release, Hurlburt had described the program in glowing terms.

“These awards are more than just a financial commitment – they are an investment in the future of our children, our health, our food systems, and the agriculture industry here in Connecticut,” Hurlburt said. “As we look to the future, these investments lay the groundwork for a healthier generation, a more resilient food supply, and a thriving agricultural community in Connecticut – all of which will benefit from sustained funding and continued support.”

The Appropriations Committee heard testimony at a public hearing Wednesday from residents urging the state to continue funding the program.

Diane Dorfer, a Mansfield Center farmer, said the grants had allowed her to get her produce of peppers, squash, tomatoes, carrots and more into school cafeterias in five local districts.

“If you have not had a locally grown fall carrot, you do not know what you are missing, but luckily, our kids do get these carrots, and it's impactful,” Dorfer said.

“Farming has a lot of unknowns and uncertainty, and it's important to know that I can count on my farm-to-school sales around the state,” Dorfer said. “A lot of money, time and heart has gone into developing farm-to-school relationships, and it would be a shame to lose this program, especially as so many farms are currently losing federal dollars in technical assistance.”

Zane Tickoo, a student at New Canaan High School, said he had seen the grant program’s positive impacts up close.

“I've seen preschoolers stare in disbelief at cherry tomatoes, because they had no idea a tomato could be so small. I've heard a little girl loudly insist that she hates fruit while eating an apple she just picked herself,” Tickoo said.

“Research indicates that gardening, cooking and sharing meals reduces stress, improves focus in school and strengthens social connections in all these ways,” Tickoo said. “Farm-to-school programs go beyond health class nutrition lessons and turn our schoolyards into living classrooms that create genuine change in the lives of our state's kids.”