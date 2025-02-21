© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Before a recent spending push, CT sat on piles of opioid settlement cash, KFF study finds

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published February 21, 2025 at 10:45 AM EST
FILE: 1,464 white flags were placed in New Britain's Walnut Hill Park in 2023, each flag marking the 1,464 people who fatally overdosed in Connecticut in 2022.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: 1,464 white flags were placed in New Britain's Walnut Hill Park in 2023, each flag marking the 1,464 people who fatally overdosed in Connecticut in 2022. Connecticut received 85 million dollars in opioid settlement funds from 2022 through 2023. But more than 80 million dollars of that money sat unspent in a bank account those two years, according to new data from the nonprofit K-F-F.

A national database tracking the spending of opioid settlement funds found Connecticut and other states sat on millions of dollars of that money during 2022 and 2023.

The data, compiled by the nonprofit KFF Health News, found Connecticut received $85 million in opioid settlement funds in 2022 and 2023.

Of that money, $80.5 million was not spent or allocated by the state’s Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee, according to KFF.

“Connecticut is not the only one like this – West Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia,” also followed suit, said Aneri Pattani of KFF.

“You have people who look at that and say, there are $80 million sitting there while folks are dying on the street, while they couldn't get into treatment.”

CT accelerates opioid settlement spending in recent months

The KFF database was launched last December. Since then, Connecticut has stepped up the pace.

In January, the state’s settlement committee allocated $58.6 million – its largest allocation to date – to fund a new housing program for unhoused people with opioid use disorder.

Connecticut was part of a nationwide effort to secure more than $50 billion to counter the opioid epidemic. From that, the state secured $600 million to support treatment, prevention and recovery.

In January, an additional $1.4 billion was added to a nationwide settlement with members of the Sackler family and their company Purdue Pharma, Inc, for its role in the opioid crisis.

Following that announcement, Nancy Navarretta, commissioner of Connecticut’s Mental Health and Addiction Services, detailed how the state was already spending its settlement money.

“Previous to this announcement, we've already put out $91.3 million out the door, with the help of my colleagues who are on the Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee,” Navarretta said. “These initiatives will strengthen prevention, treatment, recovery and harm reduction efforts across the state.”

CT’s push to expand sterile syringe access 

In Connecticut, about 20% of the state’s allocations went toward expanding syringe service programs.

In November 2023, the state’s settlement committee approved $500,000 to expand harm reduction supplies via seven agencies, including the Connecticut Harm Reduction Alliance. The move came after committee members and lawmakers expressed frustration over delays in allocating the funds.

Harm reduction agencies provide sterile needles to people with opioid use disorder, carry the fentanyl overdose reversal drug Naloxone, connect people to treatment and offer social supports, including housing.

Pattani, with KFF, noted Connecticut’s push to make sterile syringes more widely available was not a national trend.

“It's one of the areas that public health officials recommend people spend this money,” Pattani said. “However across the country, less than 2% of the opioid settlement funds that we tracked went towards syringe service programs.”
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan