Top aides to NYC Mayor Eric Adams resign after DOJ moves to drop corruption charges

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says she may use her authority to force New York City Mayor Eric Adams from office.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

That announcement came after four of Adams' most trusted aides, including the city's first deputy mayor, announced yesterday they're quitting. Turmoil in New York escalated after the U.S. Department of Justice dropped corruption charges against Adams. And critics say that move was part of the deal to secure Adams' help with President Trump's deportation policies.

FADEL: NPR's Brian Mann has been following all of this and joins me now. Hi, Brian.

BRIAN MANN, BYLINE: Hi, Leila.

FADEL: So what did Governor Hochul say?

MANN: Well, in a statement, Hochul said she spoke with Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer, one of Adams' top aides, who's resigning. And that conversation left Hochul with, and I'm quoting here, "serious questions about the long-term future of this mayoral administration." Hochul acknowledged no governor in the last 235 years has used their authority to oust an elected mayor of New York City. But Hochul then pointed to the crisis in City Hall, which she said is troubling and cannot be ignored. So Hochul now says she'll meet with key leaders in Manhattan later today for what she describes as a conversation about the path forward.

FADEL: Now, four top Adams aides are quitting. How big a deal is that?

MANN: Yeah, it's huge. It's a wipeout of Mayor Adams' top leadership, and this clearly got Hochul's attention. New York City is a complicated place to govern under the best of circumstances. And those departing hold key roles dealing with everything from the city's infrastructure to the ongoing challenges from migrants arriving in the city. These were really the people keeping things on track while Adams faced those DOJ criminal charges. Now they're headed out the door. It's important to remember, too, Leila - this isn't the first wave of departures. Other key city leaders have also gone.

FADEL: Yeah, I mean, and this case has been mired in controversy, Brian. We saw a slew of resignations at the Department of Justice over its decision to drop the charges against Mayor Eric Adams. Just remind us what Adams was accused of and why the DOJ suspended the case.

MANN: Yeah, in September, the DOJ laid out a sweeping case against Adams, alleging he used the power of various city offices over nearly a decade to solicit lavish vacations and improper campaign contributions. Some of the bribes allegedly came from foreign agents working for Turkey. Adams has denied any wrongdoing and said the charges were political retribution for his criticism of the Biden administration's immigration policies. He never offered any evidence to support those claims.

This month, the DOJ moved to shelve this case, saying a criminal trial would prevent Adams from helping the Trump administration deal with migrants in the city who don't have legal status. As you say, that decision by the Justice Department was so controversial at least seven top federal attorneys have resigned.

FADEL: Any sign that Adams plans to step down?

MANN: You know, he's facing intense pressure to go. Hochul's statement and these latest resignations raise the temperature even more. But speaking on Sunday at a Baptist church, the mayor was defiant.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ERIC ADAMS: And I want you to be clear.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Come on.

ADAMS: You're going to hear so many rumors and so many things. You're going to read so much. I am going nowhere. Nowhere.

(APPLAUSE)

MANN: And in a statement, Leila, sent to NPR, Adams said he's disappointed by these latest departures, but the city will keep functioning. The situation - of course, moving very quickly. We'll see what moves Governor Hochul makes later today.

FADEL: NPR's Brian Mann following developments in New York City. I'm sure we'll have you back on soon. Thank you, Brian.

MANN: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.