House leaders stump for Ryan, Esposito in final hours before Election Day

Jeffries joined State Senator Michelle Hinchey and New York Attorney General Letitia James in rallying for Ryan in Hurley. Ryan, a Democrat, is facing a challenge from former NYPD Officer Alison Esposito in his bid for a second full term. Jeffries says holding districts like the 18th will be important for Democrats if they hope to flip control of the House.

“The extreme MAGA Republicans in Congress who are now incumbents can't run away from their extreme ideas," says Jeffries. "And they can't point to a single thing that they have done to make life better for the people of New York, California, or throughout the nation while having the majority in Congress."

Jeffries is poised to become speaker if Democrats net the four seats they need to flip the chamber, and he has spent the past few weeks touring key districts across the country. Over the weekend, he stumped for Democrats Josh Riley and John Mannion in the 19th and 22nd Districts. Before that, he stopped by the all-Hasidic village of New Square with 17th District candidate Mondaire Jones to help stoke support among Jewish voters there.

Ryan says he’s feeling good ahead of Election Day.

"The coalition that we have built in this campaign, in House races across the country, and in this presidential race — I'm telling you, it's historic," he adds.

The Cook Political Report last rated the 18th District as “lean Democrat,” leaning in Ryan’s favor. Recent polling by Emerson College puts Ryan ahead of Esposito by 9 percentage points. But that hasn’t stopped Republicans from campaigning hard for her. House Speaker Mike Johnson stopped by Warwick on Halloween to campaign for Esposito at Masker Orchards, as captured by Mid-Hudson News.

“The road to the majority runs through New York," said Johnson. "That is not a bumper sticker slogan or something, this is the truth.”

In front of a crowd, Esposito targeted Ryan for his support of Proposition One, a ballot question that would prohibit discrimination based on age, sex, gender identity, and more. She says Democrats like Ryan are the extreme ones.

“They are hell-bent on an open southern border. They are hell-bent of defunding the police, and not backing our brave men and women in law enforcement. They are hell-bent in telling you there’s more than two genders, and boys can compete in girls’ sports," says Esposito. "We’re in an upside-down world.”

Some Republican candidates have falsely claimed Prop One’s protections for transgender individuals would threaten girls’ sports teams or allow transgender youth to receive gender-affirming care without their parents’ consent.

Ryan, meanwhile, has targeted Esposito for her stance on abortion. Esposito has said she agrees with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, but that she doesn’t support a federal abortion ban. Ryan called Esposito part of the “far-right, fascist Republican Party of today” during Monday’s rally.

“We won’t hear from her again, I promise you, after tomorrow," said Ryan. "She’s gonna call me and concede, and then we won’t hear from her, and she’ll go back to wherever she came from.”

Republicans have targeted Democrats, like Governor Kathy Hochul, for making similar comments in the days before the election. The governor said during an interview over the weekend that voters backing New York Republicans who back former President Trump are supporting an “anti-woman, anti-abortion and anti-American” platform.

Asked if he thought such language prevents parties from coming together in Congress, Jeffries parried and said Democrats have been able to find common ground on important items like the federal budget. The powerful Brooklyn lawmaker said he was unaware of Hochul’s statement.

“We have repeatedly made clear that we’re going to fight hard for every single voter — Democrats, Republicans and Independents — and particularly traditional Republicans," Jeffries explained. "And we will stand up for every single American when it’s time to govern.”

Polls open Tuesday at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.