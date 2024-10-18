New York gains ground on meeting state climate goals, according to NYSERDA

New York is celebrating a solar energy milestone as it continues to work toward its goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 85 percent by 2050.

Leaders are gathered on a fall morning in a field filled with solar panels. And if things go according to plan, this will be an even more common sight in the years to come.

6-gigawatts of distributed solar has now been installed across the state — a year ahead of schedule. That’s according to New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen Harris. She says the initiative is funded through the state’s $3.3 billion NY Sun initiative and will power more than a million homes and businesses.

“It is truly representative of what a goal can do, which can move a market toward an objective. And we're pleased today to celebrate just that,” Harris said. “We continue many aspects of our work toward other aspects of our climate law goals. Certainly, the world has changed since 2019 in significant ways. Think we've made smart decisions to move these markets forward, but to prioritize affordability at the same time.”

NYSERDA is working to reach 10-gigawatts by 2030. Speaking with reporters in New Scotland Thursday, Harris says 3.4 gigawatts of the remaining 4 are already in development.

The Environmental Protection Agency says distributed solar is generated and stored at or near where it will be used. Harris says it has generated more than $9 billion in private investments.

“As I say, there is nothing but upside,” Harris said. “When one looks at the load growth that we're seeing on our state, that means the numerator of our 70 by 30 equation gets larger, and ultimately this market will only continue to have upside.”

The distributed solar project in New Scotland will generate 6.7 million kilowatt-hours of solar energy annually, powering 1,000 low-income households.

Earlier this year, NYSERDA received $250 million in funding through the EPA’s federal Solar for All program.

State Public Service Commission Chair Rory Christian says climate change is in the hands of regulators.

“Every kilowatt hour we produce through solar and other renewables is a kilowatt hour we avoid producing through fossil fuels,” Christian said.

Assemblywoman Pat Fahy is a Democrat from the 109th district who’s running for state Senate. She says her New York Home Energy Affordable Transition Act, better known as the NY HEAT Act, would ensure clean energy transitions are affordable and reliable for middle-class families. The bill stalled in the last session.

The measure would rescind what’s known as the 100-foot rule, which requires that utility ratepayers subsidize gas hookup installations within 100 feet of a home or business. It also caps utility bills for low-income New Yorkers, and makes it easier for gas companies to help customers convert to energy saving devices, like heat pumps. Republicans in the legislature oppose the effort.

Fahy says such laws would help the state continue on a path to meet its energy goals.

“That has been quite controversial, because that too is ambitious, and I often say whether bills make it or not, it gives us, it lays out a plan,” Fahy said. “It lays out goals, and it helps folks and, and it helps amplify the conversation on what we need to do and, and reminds us that we need to keep reaching.”

The state climate plan also includes requires all new passenger cars and some trucks to be zero emission by 2035.