Election Day: What New York voters should know
With a month until Election Day, voters are gearing up to make their decisions in local, state, and national elections across the country. With the disputed outcome of 2020 continuing to hang over this election, the people running the voting are under unprecedented and often unfounded scrutiny. WAMC spoke with New York State Board of Elections Public Information Director Kathleen McGrath about what voters should know ahead of the election and how her office is handling growing public doubt.