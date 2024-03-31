Wave of 'uncommitted' votes could come to CT during Tuesday's presidential primary

A movement protesting President Joe Biden’s handling of the war in Gaza could make its way to Connecticut polls during this Tuesday’s presidential primary.

Groups like Islamic Association of Central CT, Jewish Voice for Peace Action – Connecticut, and the “Abandon Biden” campaign have joined forces to urge state residents to vote “uncommitted” in Tuesday’s nominating contest.

Mongi Dhaoudi, the Connecticut campaign director of “Abandon Biden,” is working with various local groups under the “Connecticut Palestine Solidarity Coalition” banner. The Israel-Hamas war continues and Dhaoudi said the president is doing nothing to stop it.

“What is happening is unbelievable – seeing people being slaughtered and killed pushed to the borders and being starved to death,” Dhaoudi said. “But, what’s even more devastating is the reaction of our elected officials.”

A U.N. cease-fire resolution recently passed, with U.S. officials abstaining from the vote rather than vetoing it. Now, the U.S. is talking with Israel about operations in Gaza.

But for some voters, those steps by the Biden administration aren’t enough. Uncommitted votes over the war have already commanded attention in Michigan’s presidential primary.

Across the United States, The New York Times recently reported that an average of 1-in-10 Democratic voters are picking “uncommitted” in the presidential primary. In states where that’s not an option, about 12% are picking someone other than Biden.

There’s concern from Democrats that an “uncommitted” vote come November could hurt Biden against former President Donald Trump.

Democratic leadership in Connecticut is paying attention to the nationwide trend.

“Our country is facing an existential threat from Donald Trump’s candidacy. If there is an uncommitted vote, we will work every day between now and November 5th to find common ground and deliver all of those votes for Biden,” said Connecticut Democratic Party Chair Nancy DiNardo in a written statement sent to Connecticut Public.

Dhaoudi said he’s heard people talk about a vote against Biden being a vote for Trump, but he’s not budging on “uncommitted” for now.

“For us, genocide is a red line,” Dhaoudi said.