The European Union agreed to a $54 billion aid package for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the news.

We discuss this boost for the war effort and reports of tension between Zelenskyy and his top military commander with the Washington Post’s Isabelle Khurshudyan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

