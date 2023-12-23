Sunday Baroque: cheerful holiday music for Christmas Eve and the Winter Solstice

It’s important to recharge your batteries, especially during the holiday season, and that’s exactly what you can do this weekend. Sunday Baroque will feature cheerful holiday selections from ancient times, including a brass suite of French and English Christmas carols … music inspired by the Winter Solstice … and a charming Christmas Concerto that evokes the spirit of frolicking shepherds and shepherdesses. It’s Christmas Eve with Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 am on 91.1, 107.5, and our all classical stream.