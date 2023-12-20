Sleeping at Last's Ryan O'Neal releases 'Christmas Collection'

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ryan O’Neal‘s project “Sleeping at Last” first came to fame in 2011 when his song “Turning Page” was used in “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1.” Every year, Sleeping at Last releases at least one Christmas song.

O’Neal joins host Deepa Fernandes to talk about the new compilation of that music, “Christmas Collection Volume Two.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

