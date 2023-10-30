Hochul meets with Cornell community after violent, antisemitic messages threaten Jewish students

Cornell University is increasing security after a series of "horrendous, antisemitic messages" threatened violence against Jewish students.

Cornell President Martha Pollack said the messages threatened violence to the Jewish community and specifically named 104 West — the home of the Center for Jewish Living. She said they were posted on a website unaffiliated with the university.

"We will not tolerate antisemitism on this campus," Pollack said at a news conference Monday morning. "We will not tolerate hate crimes or threats of violence of any kind."

Read Pollack's message sent to the campus community Sunday evening here.

Gov. Kathy Hochul held a roundtable discussion with students Monday morning.

"No one should be afraid to walk from their dorm or their dining hall to a classroom," Hochul said. "That is a basic right that every New Yorker has outside of campus, but particularly on a campus, because these are young people who are in an environment that is intended to protect them as well, and their parents need to know this."

Campus, local and state police are involved and the FBI was notified of a potential hate crime.

"When there's an opportunity to identify the perpetrator, find out whether it violates the law, they will be prosecuted," Hochul said. "That is the message that people across the state need to hear loud and clear. There will be no tolerance here in the state of New York."

Earlier this year, Hochul announced $51 million in grants aimed at strengthening safety and security measures for organizations at risk of hate crimes or attacks because of their ideology, beliefs or mission.

Shawna Black, chairwoman of the Tompkins County Legislature, said the county condemns the posts.

"Antisemitism, violent threats, and hate speech of any kind are intolerable," Black said. "All students in our community deserve safe learning and living environments regardless of ethnicity or creed. Targeted threats toward Jewish students are unacceptable and cruel. Tompkins County commends the law enforcement agencies working diligently to keep people safe and to investigate these threats of violence."

Anyone with information about the threats is asked to contact the Cornell Police at 607-255-1111.