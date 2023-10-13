State Senator recalls trip to kibbutz attacked by Hamas

The atrocities that occurred at the Kibbutz Kfar Aza last weekend have particular meaning for one New York state Senator who walked the streets of that Israeli community less than a year ago.

Hamas attacked the kibbutz on October 7th burning homes and killing civilians – including women and babies.

Last December, Republican state Senator Dan Stec of the 45th district was one of a dozen legislators from various states invited to tour sites in Israel. He met some of the people Hamas attacked.

“They had us in their home. They talked to us about, you know, living there and what it’s like to live there and catch these occasional rocket fire. And now I’m hearing about a woman who had us in her living room, as of a few days ago, she had family members that were taken hostage and as of Friday morning I haven’t gotten an update whether they were rescued or, or what their status is.”

