Sound Bites: Gas prices remain higher than national average

Good morning. New York has the highest gas prices in the Northeast, according to AAA. The average price for a gallon of regular gas is $3.90; however, Long Island is paying among the lowest prices at about $3.82.

The national average is $3.81.

Fairfield County in Connecticut has the highest gas prices in the state. A pump in Bridgeport will cost about $3.88 for a gallon of regular gas, compared to the rest of the state at $3.81.

Last year’s average prices were around $3.30 — which shows rising prices are connected to inflation, gas shortages, and climate change causing some refineries to pull back due to extreme heat and weather — but a recent record high was set at $5.01 last June.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we’re hearing:

Two of Andrew Cuomo’s top aides are cleared from a sexual harassment lawsuit against the former governor. A federal judge dismissed Melissa DeRosa and Rich Azzopardi from the civil case filed by a state trooper, which led to Cuomo’s resignation in August 2021. The officer said Cuomo made inappropriate comments and touched her; he denies any wrongdoing. DeRosa and Azzopardi argued they had hardly any connection to the trooper.

Two Sacred Heart University students and an Uber driver remain in critical condition following Friday’s head on crash in Fairfield. Fairfield Police said the male driver of one of the cars, a Sacred Heart student, crashed into the Uber that was carrying four female students back to the campus. Two of the female students are in stable condition. A third is critical but stable. Moments of reflection were held before the women’s hockey game on Friday and before the men’s football game on Saturday.

Deposits made at M&T Bank branches in Connecticut dropped for a second consecutive year. According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC)., more than 90 M&T branches saw customer deposits drop at least 10% since June 2022. Other banks saw an average decline of less than 5%. Some customers complained about difficulties accessing their accounts after M&T acquired People’s United Bank earlier that year. Citibank saw the largest drop of deposits — many at its Greenwich branch.

Tolland schools have adopted a policy for addressing transgender students. Faculty must refer to the student by their chosen pronouns and the gender they identify with, even if it is not on their school records. A student does not need the consent of their parents, unless they want their preferred name and gender to be reflected on their school records. The state Department of Children and Families will be notified if the school feels that the student is at risk for harm by informing their parents.

A Suffolk County police officer was justified in the killing of a Medford man last year. New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office said no criminal charges will be filed against Officer Raymond Stock who shot and killed Enrique Lopez, after he stabbed Stock and another officer. Police were responding to a call at Lopez’s apartment where he was allegedly threatening his roommate with a fire extinguisher and was acting erratically.

Bradley International Airport was awarded more than $90 million in federal funding. Most of the money will fund improvements to passenger services, including a new baggage screening building with more than 1 mile of conveyor belts. It’s part of nearly $100 million earmarked for Connecticut airports through federal infrastructure spending.

You can find a Dunkin’ Donuts every 10 square miles in Connecticut, according to an analysis from CT Mirror. Hartford, home of Dunkin’ Park, shares the highest number of the coffee shops in the state — at 15 — alongside New Haven. The highest density of Dunkin’ Donuts locations are in West Haven — at 10 stores in its 10 square miles.