What to know about Florida's conservative-backed alternative to the SAT

Students can now submit scores from the newly-approved Classical Learning Test (CLT) in applications to Florida’s 12 universities. The Christian and conservative-backed alternative to the SAT and ACT exams is the latest move by Gov. Ron DeSantis to overhaul Florida’s education system.

