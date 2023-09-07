Negotiations stall over multi-million dollar funding deal between Ithaca, Cornell University

Negotiations over a multi-million dollar agreement between Cornell University and the city of Ithaca appear to be hitting a snag.

Cornell currently contributes $1.6 million a year to the city of Ithaca as part of an agreement that’s set to expire at the end of June 2024.

Ithaca Mayor Laura Lewis indicated she believes negotiations between the city and Cornell have “not progressed." She intends to move forward with next year’s budget planning without the university’s contribution.

“As the City enters the 2024 budget cycle, it will need to plan for a budget without Cornell's support, and so will start the 2024 budget process with a $1.6 million hole in the budget,” Lewis wrote in a statement.

Lewis added that the city’s negotiators had initially asked Cornell for $8 million a year. That’s, by the city’s estimate, a quarter of what Cornell would pay in property taxes if it weren’t tax exempt.

Cornell Vice President of University Relations Joel Malina said even though there’s nothing requiring the school to strike a deal, they don’t intend to walk away entirely.

“It is our strong intent to finalize a deal,” Malina told WSKG in an interview Thursday. “It would be a long-term deal for the citizens of the city of Ithaca. We are not thinking about that sort of an outcome.”

Malina said the university’s latest offer is approximately $3.1 million a year over 20 years with built-in adjustments for inflation.

The university recently announced it would increase its contribution to Ithaca city schools from $500,000 to $650,000 a year.