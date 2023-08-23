Photos: See scenes from the 2023 New York State Fair
Gov. Kathy Hochul opened the New York State Fair Wednesday under the hulking visage of a huge dinosaur, part of the fair’s new dinosaur exhibition. She also signed some legislation meant to help bolster farmers by having state agencies and entities use food grown in New York.
"To have a built-in marketplace for our farmers that they can count on, that is going to help them survive," Hochul said. "They have been through so much.”
Hochul said she expects up to a million visitors to the fair this year. See photos from the fairgrounds: