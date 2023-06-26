Amtrak train service between Albany and Montreal suspended

Officials in the North Country are trying to determine when Adirondack train service from Albany to Montreal will be restored after it was abruptly suspended on Monday.

In a brief statement Amtrak announced that its Canadian partner CN, Canadian National, has implemented reduced speed regulations on its rail lines in Canada. If temperatures go above 86 degrees, CN restricts trains traveling north of the border to a maximum speed of 10 miles per hour. Due to the new policy the Adirondack route running north will end in Albany until further notice.

North Country Chamber President Garry Douglas believes the suspension is not merely due to concern about heat on the tracks.

“If it was just a matter of the speed maybe the train would arrive a little later. That wouldn’t stop the service perse. What is stopping the service is that there are federal requirements that don’t allow train crews to work longer than a certain number of hours. But if they went down to 10 mph on this northern run, they would be past the allowable hours with no ability to change crew north of Albany.”

The Adirondack rail line had been restored in April after a three-year suspension due to the pandemic.

