Hochul says an agreement is close on Clean Slate measure to wipe some criminal records

Gov. Kathy Hochul says a bill to seal the records of some people convicted of crimes to make it easier for them to get jobs and housing, known as Clean Slate, is likely to pass by the end of the legislative session later this week.

Hochul warns that the details of the Clean Slate measure, including how long someone has to wait before their criminal records are sealed, and which crimes are eligible for expunging, are still being worked out with Democratic legislature leaders. The governor says she’s seeking a way to give people who have served their time for their crimes a “second chance,” without endangering the public.

“My goal, as the governor, is to make sure that we have forward thinking, progressive policies, that actually work,” Hochul said. “And not having any unintended consequences. That’s what I’m responsible for safeguarding against.”

Lawmakers have already revised New York’s 2019 controversial bail reform laws three times.