Improving CT's air quality is a puzzle. Advocates hope new EPA ruling is one key piece

Connecticut has some of the worst air quality on the East Coast in part because of what happens in other states. A ruling from the Environmental Protection Agency earlier this month is designed to change that.

The EPA policy is nicknamed the “good neighbor” rule . It requires power plants and other industrial sites west and south of New England to reduce nitrogen oxide and other harmful emissions.

That pollution plays a major role in the creation of ground-level ozone, commonly known as smog, said Lyne Hamjian, the Air and Radiation Division Director for the EPA’s New England region.

“The chemical or pollutants that form ozone locally in Connecticut travel from great distances,” Hamjian said.

The American Lung Association’s State of the Air 2022 report labeled Fairfield County as the worst polluted county east of the Mississippi River. All shoreline counties in Connecticut got an “F” for the number of high ozone level days they experience.

The EPA policy will be enacted in stages. “Initial phases of nitrogen oxide emission reductions will take place as soon as August 2024,” Hamjian said. “We’ll have another set of reductions taking place by the 2026 summer ozone season.”

The EPA said the new regulations will cut nitrogen oxide emissions in half within four years and lead to better health for the millions of people living in downwind states, like Connecticut.

The American Lung Association’s Director of Advocacy in Connecticut, Ruth Canovi, said breathing in ground level ozone “is like a sunburn of the lung.”

She said the EPA’s ruling is an “important step” but that “we think that the standards should be tighter.”

Other states aren’t the only culprit

Connecticut residents can’t place all the blame for the state’s bad air quality on other states.

The EPA’s Hamjian said local mobile sources of pollution, like vehicles, diesel trucks and airplanes also contribute to the state’s smog issue.

“We really need to do more in several mobile source sectors like the EPA just did when we signed the heavy duty diesel rule,” Hamijian said.

That rule issued last December , places more stringent emissions standards on heavy-duty trucks manufactured after 2026.

Hamjian said improving Connecticut’s air quality is a puzzle with many facets and the EPA’s rulings are big steps in that direction.

