Pay-To-Breathe: Clean air is a luxury in India

Published March 21, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT
Heavy air pollution is pictured around Rashtrapati Bhavan and government buildings in New Delhi on October 15, 2019. (Sajjad Hussain/AFP via Getty Images)
Almost the entire population of India is being exposed to unhealthy levels of air pollution, according to guidelines set by the World Health Organization.

But, it’s mostly the country’s wealthy who can afford the rising cost of air purifiers.

Akanksha Singh is an independent journalist based in Mumbai who wrote about what she calls the Pay-To-Breathe industry for Wired. She speaks with Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes.

