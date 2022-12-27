© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Albany County DPW equipment, employees helping dig out Buffalo from deadly storm

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published December 27, 2022 at 12:08 PM EST
Plows from Albany County head to Buffalo to help in the Erie County cleanup after the Christmas weekend blizzard.
Albany County
/
Plows from Albany County head to Buffalo to help in the Erie County cleanup after the Christmas weekend blizzard.

Albany County is among the municipalities that have dispatched workers and equipment to the Buffalo area, where more than two dozen fatalities are being blamed on the Christmas weekend blizzard. More than 20 Department of Public Works employees and 20 plow trucks from Albany County have arrived in Erie County to help clear streets that remain impassable today, with even more snow falling.

Deputy Commissioner Scott Duncan spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus after arriving in Buffalo.

Tags
New York State News
Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
See stories by Ian Pickus