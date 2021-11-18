© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Texas electric company is fined $500k and banned from doing business in Connecticut for six years

WSHU | By Brian Scott-Smith
Published November 18, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST
money_flickrhttp401kcalculator.org_160609.jpg
http://401kcalculator.org
/
Flickr

Texas-based electricity supplier Clearview has been fined half a million dollars and banned from trading for six years in Connecticut after it was found violating state electric supplier marketing laws. 

Marissa Gillett is the Chair of Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority and said residential customers need to be careful when shopping around for better electricity rates from out-of-state suppliers. 

“Make sure that you are paying attention to the fine print, that you know the terms of the offer. Are you being offered a teaser rate that looks better than the standard service rate for two months then automatically renews at a higher rate? So it is really a case that the devils in the details,” Gillett said. 

The settlement with Clearview came just two months after PURA issued a Notice of Violation and Assessment of Civil Penalty against the company after receiving multiple complaints from Connecticut residents. 

Under new state laws, the money from the half a million dollar fine will go back to customers who were affected and not into the State’s general fund.

Tags

Brian Scott-SmithConnecticutPURA
Brian Scott-Smith
An award-winning freelance reporter/host for WSHU, Brian lives in southeastern Connecticut and covers stories for WSHU across the Eastern side of the state.
See stories by Brian Scott-Smith