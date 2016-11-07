Climate Talks In Morocco To Lay Out Plan For Paris Accord

Leaders from almost 200 countries are meeting in Marrakech, Morocco, for the annual United Nations climate talks. This year, the meeting will focus on the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

The agreement went into effect last Friday and sets a goal of limiting global warming to under 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit above pre-industrial levels.

Michael Oppenheimer, professor of geosciences and international affairs at Princeton University, tells Here & Now‘s Robin Young about what we can expect to happen at the summit and the challenges to implementing the Paris Agreement.

Michael Oppenheimer, professor of geosciences and international affairs at Princeton University. He was the lead author of a U.N. report on extreme climate events. He’s also on Hillary Clinton’s advisory committee on climate change. He tweets @ClimateOpp.

